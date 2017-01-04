LeEco Le 2 64GB variant launched; available exclusively on Snapdeal
New Delhi: Chinese tech giant LeEco has officially launched a 64GB variant of its hugely successful Le 2 in the Indian market.
Available only in Gold Rose colour and exclusively on Snapdeal, the LeEco Le 2 64GB variant has been priced at just Rs 13,999.
Introducing the 64GB variant, LeEco India tweeted asking, "Need space? Get 64GB worth of it with Le 2".
Need space? Get 64GB worth of it with Le 2. Buy today >> https://t.co/dDS1ntX5pw #Le2onSnapdeal #ecophone pic.twitter.com/CvXP9kXU32
— LeEco India (@LeEcoIndia) January 4, 2017
Prior to this, the Le 2 was available only in 32GB variant and was priced at Rs 11,999. It was available both on Snapdeal and LeMall.com.
As for Le 2 64GB variant, there is an instant 5 percent discount on all debit/credit card transactions, 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit/debit card, a flat Rs 1500 discount on using Snapdeal HDFC Credit card and a host of other offers.
Snapdeal is also offering a free delivery of the Reliance Jio SIM card, and free LeEco membership worth Rs. 4,990.
As for specifications, the Le 2 64GB variant is the same as the Le 2 32GB variant except for the larger internal memory.
Le 2 is a good value-for-money superphone that flaunts a full metal unibody. It feels solid yet premium. Le 2 has a striking 5.5-inch Full HD display, which has an in-cell screen.
The Superphone Le 2 is powered by Qualcomm(R) Snapdragon(TM) 652 (MSM8976) processor. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on the latest Android M-based EUI 5.8.
Le 2 comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
- PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here
- IPL 10: Laxmipathy Balaji named KKR's bowling coach; Gautam Gambhir welcomes pacer on Twitter