LeEco Le 2 64GB variant launched; available exclusively on Snapdeal

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant LeEco has officially launched a 64GB variant of its hugely successful Le 2 in the Indian market.

Available only in Gold Rose colour and exclusively on Snapdeal, the LeEco Le 2 64GB variant has been priced at just Rs 13,999.

Introducing the 64GB variant, LeEco India tweeted asking, "Need space? Get 64GB worth of it with Le 2".

Prior to this, the Le 2 was available only in 32GB variant and was priced at Rs 11,999. It was available both on Snapdeal and LeMall.com.

As for Le 2 64GB variant, there is an instant 5 percent discount on all debit/credit card transactions, 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit/debit card, a flat Rs 1500 discount on using Snapdeal HDFC Credit card and a host of other offers.

Snapdeal is also offering a free delivery of the Reliance Jio SIM card, and free LeEco membership worth Rs. 4,990.

As for specifications, the Le 2 64GB variant is the same as the Le 2 32GB variant except for the larger internal memory.

Le 2 is a good value-for-money superphone that flaunts a full metal unibody. It feels solid yet premium. Le 2 has a striking 5.5-inch Full HD display, which has an in-cell screen.

The Superphone Le 2 is powered by Qualcomm(R) Snapdragon(TM) 652 (MSM8976) processor. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on the latest Android M-based EUI 5.8.

Le 2 comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.