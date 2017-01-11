Lenovo P2 launched: Price, specifications and availability

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Lenovo started 2017 on a high in India by launching the powerful P2 smartphone that comes with a huge 5100mAh non removable battery.

And yes! While the Lenovo P2 will be known for its obviou 5100mAh battery, one must also note that the smartphone is loaded with other features such as 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3GB RAM, expandable internal 32GB memory to name a few.

So, let us take a look at some of the salient features and specifications of the Lenovo P3 smartphone.

SPECIFICATIONS:

DISPLAY: 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass and PPI of 401 pixels per inch

PROCESSOR: 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

RAM: 3GB and 4GB

MEMORY: 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB

CAMERA: 13MP rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP front camera

SIM: Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)

CONNECTIVITY: Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G

PRICE:

The Lenovo P2 comes in two variants of RAM – 3GB RAM and the 4GB RAM.

While the 3GB RAM has been priced at Rs 16,999, the 4GB RAM has been priced at Rs 17,999.

COLOURS:

The Lenovo P2 is available in two colour variants of Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey.

AVAILABILITY:

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from Thursday (January 12)