Lenovo P2 with a massive 5,100mAh battery launched at 16,999

New Delhi: In what could be touted as one of the biggest launches of the year, Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Wednesday launched P2 smartphone at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes with a massive 5,100mAh battery.

Coming in two variants 3GB/32GB and 4GB/32GB, P2 will go on sale on e-tailer Flipkart starting from January 11 midnight.

Lenovo has tweeted:

Tired of carrying a battery pack wherever you go? #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse with the longest lasting battery unveiling on 11th Jan 12:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eNNqHrE7ey — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) January 9, 2017

"We are kicking off 2017 in a fully charged way by launching Lenovo P2, a powerhouse smartphone with longest battery and fastest charging," said Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group India, in a statement.

Running on 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired up with to 4GB of RAM, the smartphone features 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display. With its Rapid charger, it gives you 10 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

The Lenovo P2 also comes with TheaterMax technology that turns all your existing media and games into a large screen experience boasting smooth graphics, life-like surround sound and responsive 3D gameplay.

Check out the launch video here

The device comes with 32GB in-built storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via micro-SD card.

The company is also offering up to Rs 15,000 off, plus additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of old smartphone and 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card. The offer is valid for January 12 and January 13 only.