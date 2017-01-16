Lenovo Z2 Plus gets Rs 3,000 price cut; get it at Rs 14,999

New Delhi: This new year there is another reason to buy the Lenovo Z2 Plus. The smartphone has got a whopping Rs 3,000 price cut.

As against the launch price of Rs 17,999, the Lenovo Z2 Plus can be brought at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

At the launch the phone was exclusively available on Amazon. However now it is available both on Amazon India and Flipkart.

The new slashed price will be applicable on both its 32GB model as well as its 64GB model. The phone's 64GB model has got Rs 2,500 price cut.

The price of Lenovo Z2 Plus 32GB model is Rs 14,000 while that of 64GB model is Rs 17,499.

The Z2 Plus comes with "U-Health" feature to help users track steps taken and calories burnt.

Here are the specifications of the Lenovo Z2 Plus:

5-inch Full HD display

Quad-core Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

3,500 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS