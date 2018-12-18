हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Micromax

Micromax unveils its first 'Notch' series smartphones

Micromax unveils its first &#039;Notch&#039; series smartphones

New Delhi: Micromax Informatics on Tuesday launched its first Notch series of smartphones, the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12, for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The two new smartphones come with 6.19-inch HD+ screen, 18.9:9 screen ratio, (13MP+5MP) dual rear camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Both the devices will be available in offline stores across the country from December 26, Micromax said in a statement.

"We are extremely excited to launch two powerful variants of smartphones under this Infinity N series," said Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Infinity N11 comes with 2GB RAM and Infinity N12 sports 3GB RAM. Both the device have internal storage of up to 32GB.

Micromax said its strategic collaboration with Reliance Jio would enable one to get as much as Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 50GB of free data on purchase of both the phones.

"With support for high quality dual camera photography, AI enhancements and incredible power efficiency, the MediaTek Helio P22 sets a new bar for accessibility to premium features," Jain added.

