Micromax, Vodafone launch Bharat 2 Ultra 4G Smartphone at Rs 999

New Delhi: Vodafone and Micromax, have announced the launch of India’s lowest priced 4G Smartphone with Vodafone SuperNet 4G connection at just Rs 999.



The smartphone ‘Bharat2 Ultra’ is a new smartphone under Micromax’s 4G smartphone ‘Bharat series’ that aims to bring better camera, battery and display options for the new smartphone users in the most affordable category.



Under this partnership, the existing and new Vodafone customers will have to buy Micromax Bharat-2 Ultra smartphone priced at Rs 2,899 and will have to simply do a recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months.

The recharges can be of any denomination totaling to a minimum of Rs 150 per month.

At the end of 18 months, users will receive a cash back of Rs 900 and after another 18 months, a cash back of Rs 1,000 respectively, in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets, enabling them to transact digitally or withdraw cash, as per their convenience.

