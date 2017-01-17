Microsoft files patent for foldable phone-to-tablet mobile device

New York: Microsoft has filed new patent filed hinting that it might come up with a 2-in-1 foldable device supported by flexible hinge that can transform from a phone to a tablet in seconds.

The flexible hinge will also let users set up the device in tent mode similar to Lenovo`s Yoga tablet.

The patent applied by Microsoft went public yesterday and it describes a foldable tablet supported by a flexible hinge.

In this patent, Microsoft is describing a device that secures the plurality of housings to each other, permits the plurality of housings to rotate about an axis in relation to each other, and supports a continuous viewing area of the display device that extends across the plurality of housings and the flexible hinge structure, it said.

Samsung and LG both reportedly launching their first foldable phone in the second half 2017.

Microsoft is also working on a new version of its Surface Pro tablet which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2017.

The new Surface Pro 5 2-in-1 will sport an ultra-HD display and magnetic charging stylus, with Pegatron Technology that will manufacture the device.

The company is also reportedly planning a new Surface Pen to support the Surface Book 5 that would use magnetic charging -- a first for the company`s Surface Pro line.

