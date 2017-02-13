Moto G5 Plus leaked ahead of Mobile World Congress –Check out specs and pic

New Delhi: A little ahead of the start of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Motorola's Moto G5 Plus has leaked online as per media reports.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) will kick off in Barcelona bewteen February 27 and March 2.

The image that has been leaked on a Weibo post shows that the upcoming Moto G5 Plus will wear a metalic finish body and will have a different design than that of the existing Moto G smartphones.

As per leaks here are the features of the Moto G5 Plus

5.5-inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

Round rear camera module

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

All-metal body

4GB RAM

32GB of internal memory

3,080 mAh battery

4G VoLTE

Some media reports also say that the Motorola phone will be launched in India in March and will have a sub Rs 20,000 pricing.