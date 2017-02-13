Moto G5 Plus leaked ahead of Mobile World Congress –Check out specs and pic
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:32
Pic for representational purpose
New Delhi: A little ahead of the start of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Motorola's Moto G5 Plus has leaked online as per media reports.
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) will kick off in Barcelona bewteen February 27 and March 2.
The image that has been leaked on a Weibo post shows that the upcoming Moto G5 Plus will wear a metalic finish body and will have a different design than that of the existing Moto G smartphones.
As per leaks here are the features of the Moto G5 Plus
5.5-inch display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
Round rear camera module
13MP rear camera
5MP front camera
All-metal body
4GB RAM
32GB of internal memory
3,080 mAh battery
4G VoLTE
Some media reports also say that the Motorola phone will be launched in India in March and will have a sub Rs 20,000 pricing.
