Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus launched in India: Price, launch offers and more

Moto G6 will come at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and Moto G6 will come at Rs 11,999.

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola extended the G series of smartphones in India by launching the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus. The phones were first unveiled at Sao Paulo in Brazil in April.

Moto G6 will come at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it will be available exclusively on Amazon.in. Moto G6 will come at a starting price of Rs 11,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Both the phones will go on sale at midnight tonight.

HDFC Bank will offer flat 1,250 instant discount to its customers sing the bank's credit and debit card. Flipkart is also offering extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of any Moto phone. Further users can get 1 year Amazon Prime with Airtel postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above and Rs 2,000 cashback on select prepaid plans.

Flipkart users can get an extra Rs 1,500 off over the regular exchange value. They can also get flat Rs 1,000 off on using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

The offer on both Flipkart and Amazon will be valid for users till June 6.

The Moto G6 Play comes with an edge-to-edge 5.7 inch screen with HD+ Max Vision display. Powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, the phone has a 13 MP rapid-focus camera.

Key Specs of Moto G6 Play

5.7 inch screen with HD+ 720p resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with a 1.4 GHz quad-core CPU

13 MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), /2.0 aperture rear camera

5 MP front camera

600 MHz Adreno 308 GPU

Android 8.0, Oreo OS

2 GB / 3 GB RAM

16 GB / 32 GB internal storage

Up to 128 GB microSD expandable storage

Fingerprint reader, Moto Key

4000 mAh Battery

The Moto G6 features a 5.7 inch Full HD Max Vision display featuring dual rear 5MP and 12MP cameras.  You can instantly lock or unlock your phone with the multifunctional fingerprint reader.

Key Specs of Moto G6

5.7 inch IPS screen with Full HD+, 1080p resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz octa-core processor

3 GB / 4 GB RAM

12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras, f/1.8 aperture

8 MP front camera

32 GB / 64 GB internal storage

Up to 128 GB microSD expandable memory

Android 8.0, Oreo OS

Fingerprint reader, face unlock features

3000 mAh battery

