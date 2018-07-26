हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moto G6 Plus

Motorola G6 Plus hitting Indian markets soon

The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.9 inch Full HD Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola's G6 Plus will hit Indian Markets soon.

Though the release date or the price of the phone has not yet been confirmed, speculations are rife that the device could come to the market in the second week of August.

Motorola has tweeted:

Motorola extended the G series of smartphones by launching the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April.

The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.9 inch Full HD Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has sharp-shooting dual rear cameras with dual autofocus pixel and ƒ/1.7 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.  

The Moto G6 Plus was launched with a starting MSRP of 299 Euros (Approximately Rs 24,000).

Key specs of Moto G6 Plus

5.9 inch IPS display

Full HD+, 1080p resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU

700 MHz Adreno 508 GPU

12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras featuring Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture

8 MP front camera

p2i-rated water-repellent coating

3200 mAh battery

Android 8.0 Oreo OS

64 GB internal storage

Fingerprint reader, face unlock feature

4 GB/6 GB RAM

 

