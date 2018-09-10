Motorola G6 Plus to be unveiled in India today

New Delhi: Nearly five months after its global launch, Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to unveil the G6 Plus for Indian Markets on Monday.

Motorola extended the G series of smartphones by launching the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April. The Moto G6 Plus was launched with a starting MSRP of 299 Euros (Approximately Rs 24,000). We shall have to wait for the company to announce its India price officially.

A Motorola tweet said that unveiling of the phone will start at 12 pm. However it will be done by tech experts on their You Tube channels.

Motorola India wrote:

Stay tuned to say hello to a smart camera and serious performance with the new #motog6plus. Don't miss the live unveiling by your favorite tech experts on their channels at 12 noon tomorrow! @geekyranjit @TheQuint @gizmotimestech @IndiaTodayTech @MobiGyaan @91mobiles @igyaan pic.twitter.com/kBq7Gza0BA — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2018

The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.9 inch Full HD Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has sharp-shooting dual rear cameras with dual autofocus pixel and ƒ/1.7 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.

Key specs of Moto G6 Plus

5.9 inch IPS display

Full HD+, 1080p resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU

700 MHz Adreno 508 GPU

12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras featuring Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture

8 MP front camera

p2i-rated water-repellent coating

3200 mAh battery

Android 8.0 Oreo OS

64 GB internal storage

Fingerprint reader, face unlock feature

4 GB/6 GB RAM