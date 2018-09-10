हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moto G6 Plus

Motorola G6 Plus to be unveiled in India today

Motorola G6 Plus comes with 5.9 inch IPS display.

New Delhi: Nearly five months after its global launch, Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to unveil the G6 Plus for Indian Markets on Monday.

Motorola extended the G series of smartphones by launching the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April. The Moto G6 Plus was launched with a starting MSRP of 299 Euros (Approximately Rs 24,000). We shall have to wait for the company to announce its India price officially.

A Motorola tweet said that unveiling of the phone will start at 12 pm. However it will be done by tech experts on their You Tube channels.

Motorola India wrote:

The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.9 inch Full HD Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has sharp-shooting dual rear cameras with dual autofocus pixel and ƒ/1.7 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.  

Key specs of Moto G6 Plus

5.9 inch IPS display

Full HD+, 1080p resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU

700 MHz Adreno 508 GPU

12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras featuring Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture

8 MP front camera

p2i-rated water-repellent coating

3200 mAh battery

Android 8.0 Oreo OS

64 GB internal storage

Fingerprint reader, face unlock feature

4 GB/6 GB RAM

