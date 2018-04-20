Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play launched: Price, features, availability and more

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola extended the G series of smartphones by launching the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday.
Moto G6 Plus
The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.9 inch Full HD Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has sharp-shooting dual rear cameras with dual autofocus pixel and ƒ/1.7 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.
The Moto G6 Plus is available in Brazil and it will be available in Mexico from next week. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America with a starting MSRP of 299 Euros.
Key specs of Moto G6 Plus
5.9 inch IPS display
Full HD+, 1080p resolution
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU
700 MHz Adreno 508 GPU
12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras featuring Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture
8 MP front camera
p2i-rated water-repellent coating
3200 mAh battery
Android 8.0 Oreo OS
64 GB internal storage
Fingerprint reader, face unlock feature
4 GB/6 GB RAM
Moto G6 Play
The Moto G6 Play comes with an edge-to-edge 5.7 inch screen with HD+ Max Vision display. Powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, the phone has a 13 MP rapid-focus camera.
The device is available in Brazil and it will be available in Mexico from next week. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America with a starting MSRP of $199 USD.
Key Specs of Moto G6 Play
5.7 inch screen with HD+ 720p resolution
Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with a 1.4 GHz quad-core CPU
13 MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), /2.0 aperture rear camera
5 MP front camera
600 MHz Adreno 308 GPU
Android 8.0, Oreo OS
2 GB / 3 GB RAM
16 GB / 32 GB internal storage
Up to 128 GB microSD expandable storage
Fingerprint reader, Moto Key
4000 mAh Battery
Moto G6
The Moto G6 features a 5.7 inch Full HD Max Vision display featuring dual rear 5MP and 12MP cameras. You can instantly lock or unlock your phone with the multifunctional fingerprint reader.
The device is available in Brazil and it will be available in Mexico from next week. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America with a starting MSRP of $249 USD.
Key Specs of Moto G6
5.7 inch IPS screen with Full HD+, 1080p resolution
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
1.8 GHz octa-core processor
3 GB / 4 GB RAM
12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras, f/1.8 aperture
8 MP front camera
32 GB / 64 GB internal storage
Up to 128 GB microSD expandable memory
Android 8.0, Oreo OS
Fingerprint reader, face unlock features
3000 mAh battery