Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play launched: Price, features, availability and more

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola extended the G series of smartphones by launching the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday.

Moto G6 Plus

The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.9 inch Full HD Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has sharp-shooting dual rear cameras with dual autofocus pixel and ƒ/1.7 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.

The Moto G6 Plus is available in Brazil and it will be available in Mexico from next week. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America with a starting MSRP of 299 Euros.

Key specs of Moto G6 Plus

5.9 inch IPS display

Full HD+, 1080p resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU

700 MHz Adreno 508 GPU

12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras featuring Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture

8 MP front camera

p2i-rated water-repellent coating

3200 mAh battery

Android 8.0 Oreo OS

64 GB internal storage

Fingerprint reader, face unlock feature

4 GB/6 GB RAM

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play comes with an edge-to-edge 5.7 inch screen with HD+ Max Vision display. Powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, the phone has a 13 MP rapid-focus camera.

The device is available in Brazil and it will be available in Mexico from next week. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America with a starting MSRP of $199 USD.

Key Specs of Moto G6 Play

5.7 inch screen with HD+ 720p resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with a 1.4 GHz quad-core CPU

13 MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), /2.0 aperture rear camera

5 MP front camera

600 MHz Adreno 308 GPU

Android 8.0, Oreo OS

2 GB / 3 GB RAM

16 GB / 32 GB internal storage

Up to 128 GB microSD expandable storage

Fingerprint reader, Moto Key

4000 mAh Battery

Moto G6

The Moto G6 features a 5.7 inch Full HD Max Vision display featuring dual rear 5MP and 12MP cameras. You can instantly lock or unlock your phone with the multifunctional fingerprint reader.

The device is available in Brazil and it will be available in Mexico from next week. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America with a starting MSRP of $249 USD.

Key Specs of Moto G6

5.7 inch IPS screen with Full HD+, 1080p resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz octa-core processor

3 GB / 4 GB RAM

12 MP & 5 MP dual rear cameras, f/1.8 aperture

8 MP front camera

32 GB / 64 GB internal storage

Up to 128 GB microSD expandable memory

Android 8.0, Oreo OS

Fingerprint reader, face unlock features

3000 mAh battery