Nokia 106 launched in India for Rs 1,299

New Delhi: Finnish company HMD Global, which sells Nokia-branded smartphones, on Thursday refreshed its feature phone segment with Nokia 106 for Rs 1,299 in India.

The device would be available in dark grey colour across mobile retailers and on Nokia.com/phones.

The Nokia 106 has a battery that comes with up to 15.7 hours talk time and up to 21 days of standby time.

"India is an important feature phone market. Consumers here seek outstanding battery life, a simple to use interface, and great durability. Nokia phones are synonymous with these and we're delighted to introduce Nokia 106 and hope to continue to drive connectivity for millions of consumers here," Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Consumers can also use a micro-USB charger to power up the Nokia 106, the company added.

The device comes with the classic Snake Xenzia game and can store up to 2,000 contacts.

There's an LED torch, FM radio and option to store up to 500 text messages.

The Nokia 106 sports a polycarbonate body with inherent colouring that means the colour runs through the material, thus, making scratches less detectable, the company said.