हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HMD Global

Nokia 3.1 Plus with 6 inch HD+ display launched in India: Price, specs and more

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Nokia 3.1 Plus with 6 inch HD+ display launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi:  Finnish company HMD Global that makes Nokia smartphones launched the 3.1 Plus and 8110 4G phone in India on Thursday.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes in two variants – 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage.

Nokia 3.1 Plus has been priced at Rs 11,499 for the base variant and it will be available starting October 19. The phone will be available across offline stores and Nokia’s e-store online.

The phone with 6 inch HD+ display comes with cinematic 18:9 screen ratio. It houses a 13 MP+5 MP dual rear camera with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and  f/2.4, fixed focus lens. On the front, the phone comes with an 8 MP camera with f/2.2, fixed focus lens.

The device comes with precision-fit aluminum rear cover with matt finish. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box. It also houses a powerful 3500 mAh battery, promising a 2-day battery life.

It will be available in blue, white, and baltic colour options. Nokia has also tied up with Bharti Airtel to bundle free 1TB data.

Runing on KaiOS, the Nokia 8110 4G phone has been priced at Rs 5,999. It it will be available from October 24. Reliance Jio is offering 544GB free 4G data to Nokia 8110 users.

Tags:
HMD GlobalNokia 3.1 PlusNokia 8110 4G phoneNokia 3.1 Plus IndiaNokia 3.1 Plus price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close