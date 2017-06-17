close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs 9,499; selling only via retail stores

The Nokia 3 android smartphone is now available at your neighbourhood retail store.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:58
Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs 9,499; selling only via retail stores

New Delhi: New Delhi: HMD Global, which holds the global rights to market the iconic Nokia brand this week unveiled three smartphones –Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the Indian market.

The Nokia 3 is now available in the country at Rs 9,499 and it is being sold only via retail stores.

However, the Nokia 5, priced at R. 12,899 will be up for pre-bookings on July 7 and the Nokia 6 will be up for registrations from July 14 on Amazon.

Key features of the Nokia 3 android smartphone

Beautiful polycarbonate body

Aluminium frame

5 inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass

MTK 6737 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz

2 GB RAM

8 MP camera with autofocus both on the back and the front

Available as both single SIM and dual SIM variants

Android Nougat 7.0

Google Photos for easy photo storage and sharing

Accelerometer, gyroscope and NFC for sharing

Video streaming with LTE 4G connectivity

16 GB storage, expandable up to 128 GB

TAGS

Nokia 3Nokia 3 smartphonesNokia new smartphonesNokia 3 India launchNokia 3 featuresNokiaNokia 3 smartphones saleNokia 3 smartphones available

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video