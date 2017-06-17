Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs 9,499; selling only via retail stores

New Delhi: New Delhi: HMD Global, which holds the global rights to market the iconic Nokia brand this week unveiled three smartphones –Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the Indian market.

The Nokia 3 is now available in the country at Rs 9,499 and it is being sold only via retail stores.

However, the Nokia 5, priced at R. 12,899 will be up for pre-bookings on July 7 and the Nokia 6 will be up for registrations from July 14 on Amazon.

Key features of the Nokia 3 android smartphone

Beautiful polycarbonate body

Aluminium frame

5 inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass

MTK 6737 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz

2 GB RAM

8 MP camera with autofocus both on the back and the front

Available as both single SIM and dual SIM variants

Android Nougat 7.0

Google Photos for easy photo storage and sharing

Accelerometer, gyroscope and NFC for sharing

Video streaming with LTE 4G connectivity

16 GB storage, expandable up to 128 GB