Nokia 3 smartphones get Android Oreo update

New Delhi: Finnish company HMD Global, which holds the global rights to market the iconic Nokia brand, has globally started rolling out the latest Android Oreo operating system (OS) for Nokia 3 smartphones including in India.

The software update would bring new features such as Picture-in-Picture mode and new emojis to Nokia 3 devices.

The Nokia 3 is available in India at Rs 9,499 and it is being sold only via retail stores.

Key features of the Nokia 3 android smartphone

Polycarbonate body



Aluminium frame



5 inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass



MTK 6737 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz



2 GB RAM



8 MP camera with autofocus both on the back and the front



Available as both single SIM and dual SIM variants



Android Nougat 7.0



Google Photos for easy photo storage and sharing



Accelerometer, gyroscope and NFC for sharing



Video streaming with LTE 4G connectivity



16 GB storage, expandable up to 128 GB

The company recently introduced Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 (2018) with Android Oreo OS and Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) in India.

Eyeing aggressive growth in India, HMD Global is working hard towards manufacturing its own components in the country, a top company executive has emphasised.

The company, which has sold 70 million Nokia devices globally, has grown its business nearly five times in the past eight months in India.

According to Counterpoint Research, Nokia was at fifth spot in the feature phones market with six per cent share (as of December 2017).