Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1 launched: Price, availability and all you need to know

New Delhi: Finnish company HMD Global –which sells the iconic Nokia brand of phones – has launched the three new smartphone at a special event in Russia. These smartphones are Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1.

The Nokia 5.1 will be available from July and has been priced at Euro 189. Nokia 3.1 will be available from June and has been priced at Euro 139. The Nokia 2.1 will be available from July and will retail at USD 115.

Though there is no official word on the launch and price of the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 in India, speculations are being made that the phones will be priced at Rs 14,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,700 respectively.

All three phones are ready for Android P. Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme. Meanwhile, Nokia 2.1 comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), HMD said.

Key features of Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1 comes with 5.5-inch Full HD+ display in 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor, Nokia 5.1 delivers 40 percent faster and more powerful than the previous generation . It has an upgraded 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and wide-angle front camera. Nokia 5.1’s fingerprint sensor has been relocated to the back of the phone.

The new Nokia 5.1 will come in three colours –Copper, Tempered Blue and Black. It has two storage and RAM options –2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB.

Key features of Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 comes a 5.2-inch featuring 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass. The device runs MediaTek 6750, an octa-core chipset, giving you 50 percent performance boost on the previous generation. The phone features an upgraded 13MP main camera with auto focus.

The Nokia 3.1 will come in three colours –Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron. It will have two storage/RAM options –2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB.

Key features of Nokia 2.1

The Nokia 2.1 features 5.5-inch HD screen and dual front-facing stereo speakers. The phone features a mammoth 4,000mAh battery ensuring 2-day life.

The phone comes with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 64-bit Mobile Platform, 5MP front-facing and 8MP rear camera with auto focus.

The new Nokia 2.1 will come in three metallic colours –Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver.