HMD Global

Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone now in India

The online-exclusive smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the company's own website from October 1.

New Delhi: Finnish company HMD Global, that sells Nokia smartphones, on Monday announced the availability of Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 10,999 in India.

The online-exclusive smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the company's own website from October 1, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, sports a 5.8-inch notched display, glass body and 13MP+5MP dual-lens rear camera.

"With 'Nokia 5.1 Plus', our vision was to deliver performance, AI-imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content," said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 chip and comes equipped with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with Android Oreo but is upgradable to Android P, the company said.

