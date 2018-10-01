हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HMD Global

Nokia 5.1 Plus to go on first flash sale in India today: Price, launch offers and more

The device comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Nokia 5.1 Plus to go on first flash sale in India today: Price, launch offers and more

New Delhi: The Nokia 5.1 Plus, launched in India last week, will go on first flash sale on Monday.

The online-exclusive smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the company's own website at 12 pm. The phone has been priced at Rs 10,999.

Airtel users can get Rs 1,800 cashback and upto 240GB data free for recharge applicable ranging from Rs 199/Rs 249 and Rs 448 per month.

The device comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, sports a 5.8-inch notched display, glass body and edge-to-edge design with 19:9 screen ratio.

It houses 13MP+5MP dual-lens rear camera with 5 MP depth sensor and 8-megapixel front camera. AI assistance has features including like blur and portrait lighting.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 chip and comes equipped with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with Android Oreo with three years of monthly security updates and two years of upgrades. The company has said that the phone is upgradable to Android P.

HMD GlobalNokia smartphonesNokia 5.1 PlusNokia priceNokia 5.1 Plus India

