Nokia phone

Under the hood, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in India: Price, specs and availability

New Delhi: HMD Global –the Finnish company which sells the Nokia brand of phones – on Tuesday launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India.

The phone has been priced at Rs 15,999. However, Nokia claimed that this is the price when you buy the device online from the Nokia phones shop. The price may be different when buying from other retailers, and it may vary depending on memory, color and other variables.

The phone will also be available on Flipkart, pre-orders of which will begin today onwards.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features full HD+ 5.8 inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and immersive 19:9 screen ratio. The phone's edge-to-edge design gives it a sleek look.

The phone houses a 16MP / 5MP dual sensor camera plus a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with Android Oreo monthly security updates and two years of upgrades. The phone will be available in Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss White and Gloss Black colours.

Check out the key specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • 5.8 inch screen
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • 4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
  • Android Oreo
  • 64 GB Internal memory
  • Expandable upto 400 GB using MicroSD card slot
  • Dual Main Primary camera: 16 MP AF, f2.0/1.0um, Dual second Primary camera: 5 MP, BW/FF/f2.4/1.12um
  • 16 MP FF, f2.0/1.0um Front-facing camera
  • 3060 mAh battery

 

 

