Nokia 6 available in India at double the price, delivery after 25 days – But why?

New Delhi: HMD's first Nokia-branded smartphone Nokia 6 is finally available in India, though not via official mode. Online retailer eBay has listed the phone on its website at double the price.

The highly anticipated phone has not been officially announced by HMD. The phone is available on eBay at a whopping Rs 32,440.

The website also mentions that the phone will be delivered only after 25 days.

ebay also has a disclaimer on its website that reads, “ITEM WILL BE IMPORTED FROM ABROAD, SO YOU WILL HAVE TO WAIT FOR 20-25DAYS. PLEASE DO NOT BUY IF YOU CANNOT WAIT.”

The Nokia 6 comes with a A 5.5-inch in-cell full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem coupled with 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 64 GB on internal storage which can be further expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, Google's latest operating system.

As for camera, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF along with an 8 megapixel front snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies or video calling.

The phone is powered by 3,000mAh battery, and the sound output is powered by Dolby Atmos.