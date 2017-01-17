Nokia 6 to go on sale from January 19; gets over 1 million registrations

New Delhi: The wait is finally over and Nokia is here with its latest device – 6 – which is all set to go on sales from January 19.

Nokia 6, which was launched earlier this month, will hit the Chinese market on January 19. But sadly, this is the only market where the smartphone will be available for now.

The Nokia 6 will be available on JD.com. However, JD does not deliver outside China, which means that the device will be available only in the country for now.

But again, there is no denying that the HMD Global sales for the device is already creating a buzz with reportedly over 1 million having registered for the sales two days prior to its official sale.

Launched on January 9, the Nokia 6 comes with a A 5.5-inch in-cell full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem coupled with 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 64 GB on internal storage which can be further expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, Google's latest operating system.

As for camera, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF along with an 8 megapixel front snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies or video calling.

The phone is powered by 3,000mAh battery, and the sound output is powered by Dolby Atmos.