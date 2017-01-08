Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat announced: Price, specifications and features

New Delhi: Nokia smartphones made re-entry with the launch of Nokia 6 on Sunday.

"After securing the exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights in mobile phones in late 2016, HMD Global Oy (“HMD”) is proud to announce the launch of its Nokia 6 smartphone in China", said HMD in a press release on Sunday.

The company claims that the Nokia 6 has been manufactured with consumers' needs, quality and durability in mind. HMD added that the phone will set a new standard in design, material quality and manufacturing innovation across every tier of its products by building on the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience.

So far, the Nokia 6 is exclusive to China and has been priced at 1699 CNY (approximately Rs 16,750). It will be available for purchase in early 2017 through JD.com. It also marks the brand’s first device to come powered with Google’s Android OS.

Features of the Nokia 6:

The device boasts an aluminium uibody design

A 5.5-inch in-cell full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

The gadget is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem

It has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB on internal storage which can be further expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat.

In the photography segment, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF along with an 8 megapixel front snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies or video calling.

The phone is powered by 3,000mAh battery, and the sound output is powered by Dolby Atmos.

HMD Global, indicated that the Nokia 6 won’t be the only device releasing this year.

In December 2016, HMD took over the Nokia feature phone business and under a licensing deal attained rights to use the Nokia brand on all phones and tablets for the next decade. The company will pay Nokia royalties for the brand and patents, but Nokia has no direct investment in HMD.