Nokia Edge android smartphone likely launching next month: Key expected features, price and more

New Delhi: Nokia fans are up for some real delight next month! After over two years, the iconic Nokia phone –Nokia Edge is all set to hit the markets in January, media reports say.

Foxconn will manufacture the Nokia branded mobile phones and tablets.

In 2014, US-based Microsoft had acquired Nokia's handset business for USD 7.2 billion. It later sold the branding rights to HMD Global and contract manufacturer Foxconn for USD 350 million.

While Nokia will release a series of Android smartphones next year, Edge will be one of the most keenly awaited ones.

Here are the expected features that might be seen on the Nokia Edge.

The phone will reportedly come with 23 mega pixel camera

It will have a 5.5 inch display with a screen resolution of 1080p

It will house a fast charging and powerful battery

4GB RAM

Launch Date and expected price

The Nokia Edge smartphone is likely to be launched on January 20, 2017 while some media reports say that it might be priced at Rs 45,990.