Nokia's Android-based P1 smartphone likely to be launched next month

New Delhi: As of now, we are certain about one thing –HMD Global is going to be present during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona.

Consequently we can also be rest assured that we are going to see a slew of Nokia smartphone being released at the time.

Media is also rife with rumours that the launch of Nokia's Android-based P1 smartphone at MWC could also be widely expected. Rumours also say that the smartphone will be based on Sharp Aquos Xx3 that was launched in Japan last year.

Now, as per a report in a Russian website Worket, the Nokia P1 will come with following features:

- 5.3-inch display

- Gorilla Glass 5

- Snapdragon 835 SoC

- Android Nougat out-of-the-box

- 6GB of RAM

The 128GB model of the smartphone will come at a starting price of $800 (roughly Rs 54,500) while the 256GB variant will come at around $950 (roughly Rs 64,700).

Last year, US technology major Microsoft, the owner of Nokia’s mobile device business, has agreed to sell the latter’s branding rights to Finnish firm HMD Global and contract manufacturer Foxconn for $350 million.