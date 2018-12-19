हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nubia

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched in India, sale starts tomorrow

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched in India, sale starts tomorrow

New Delhi: Chinese handset manufacturer nubia on Wednesday launched its gaming smartphone Red Magic in India.

Starting at for Rs 29,999, the smartphone would be available on Amazon.in from December 20. nubia India has tweeted:

The dual-SIM Nubia Red Magic features 5.99-inches full-HD smartphone is packed with an optimised Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It houses with 8GB RAM and dual-lane 128GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 storage.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and houses 3800mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 24MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie shooter.

Nubianubia gaming smartphonenubia Red Magicnubia Red Magic India launch

