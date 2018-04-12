Nubia Z18 Mini with 6GB RAM launched: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Chinese handset manufacturer nubia on Thursday introduced the Z18 Mini. The phone has been priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 22,000)

The device sports 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz.

In terms of camera specifications, the limited edition nubia Z18 Mini features 8-megapixel primary camera and a 24-megapixel and 5 -megapixel dual rear camera.

Other specs of the smartphone include 5.7-inch full-HD screen with with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. A 3450mAh battery powers nubia "Z17Mini".

There is no information on the availability of the Z18 Mini outside China as of now.

Couple of months ago nubia introduced the limited edition "Z17Mini" at Rs 21,499 in India. The device sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and comes in Aurora Blue colour. The device is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor.

In terms of camera specifications, the limited edition nubia "Z17Mini" features 13MP dual primary cameras with Sony full-light "MONO" sensor and true colour RGB sensor and nubia's proprietary "Neo-Vision 6" software package. There is a 16MP selfie camera with an 80-degree wide angle lens. nubia "Z17Mini's" camera offers 16 different modes other than pro and normal modes along with a mono, 3D, times shuttle and many others allowing users to even shoot first and focus later, the company said.

Other specs of the smartphone include 5.2-inch full-HD screen. It has 442PPI retinal-grade display with a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

The phone runs custom nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow OS.

A 2,950mAh battery powers nubia "Z17Mini".

With IANS Inputs