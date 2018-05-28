OnePlus 3 and 3T get big update: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 5.0.3 update to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. The new feature will allow the device users to access the face unlock feature.
The new update will be rolled-out to users over-the-air. OnePlus in a blog has written that the company will begin a broader rollout in a few days.
Here is the full changelog as mentioned by the OnePlus Forum
- System
Updated Android security patch to 2018.5
Supported FaceUnlock
- Launcher
Refined Shelf UI design
New design for App shortcuts
Supported more options when long pressing an icon
- Gallery
Places: a map view of photos by location
Supported sharing photos to Shot-On-OnePlus
Added "Recently Deleted" collection
- File Manager
Added "Large files" category
- Weather
Added new widget for Launcher
Improved the positioning accuracy
Adjust refresh interval for weather information update
OnePlus 3 Specs
The OnePlus 3 comes with 5.5-inch 1080x1920-pixel screen display that has a pixel density of 401ppi. The phone has an Optic AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC clocked at 2.15 Ghz coupled with a giant 6GB of RAM and 3,650 mAh battery. The OnePlus 3 comes with an inbuilt memory of 64GB but there are no option for expansion. The camera will be of 16MP back and an 8MP fronnt with Smart Capture feature.
OnePlus 3T Specs
OnePlus 3T features a 5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 401 ppi pixel density. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and runs the latest 64-bit quad-core. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory options with UFS 2.0. OnePlus 3T has a 3400 mAh battery.