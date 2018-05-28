OnePlus 3 and 3T get big update: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 5.0.3 update to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. The new feature will allow the device users to access the face unlock feature.

The new update will be rolled-out to users over-the-air. OnePlus in a blog has written that the company will begin a broader rollout in a few days.

Here is the full changelog as mentioned by the OnePlus Forum

System

Updated Android security patch to 2018.5

Supported FaceUnlock

Launcher

Refined Shelf UI design

New design for App shortcuts

Supported more options when long pressing an icon

Gallery

Places: a map view of photos by location

Supported sharing photos to Shot-On-OnePlus

Added "Recently Deleted" collection

File Manager

Added "Large files" category

Weather

Added new widget for Launcher

Improved the positioning accuracy

Adjust refresh interval for weather information update

OnePlus 3 Specs

The OnePlus 3 comes with 5.5-inch 1080x1920-pixel screen display that has a pixel density of 401ppi. The phone has an Optic AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC clocked at 2.15 Ghz coupled with a giant 6GB of RAM and 3,650 mAh battery. The OnePlus 3 comes with an inbuilt memory of 64GB but there are no option for expansion. The camera will be of 16MP back and an 8MP fronnt with Smart Capture feature.

OnePlus 3T Specs

OnePlus 3T features a 5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 401 ppi pixel density. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and runs the latest 64-bit quad-core. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory options with UFS 2.0. OnePlus 3T has a 3400 mAh battery.