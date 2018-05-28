OnePlus 5 and 5T get OxygenOS 5.1.2 update: Check details

New Delhi: Oneplus has announced that its two smartphones – OnePlus 5 and 5T will get OxygenOS 5.1.2 update over the air.

In its community forum page OnePlus has written that the update is 1.6 GB in size, hence you will be required to leave that much space on your phone.

Here are the details of the Changelog:

System

Updated Android security patch to 2018.5

Fixed auto-rotation stability issue

Gallery

Places: a map view of photos by location

Added “Recently Deleted” collection

Wireless & Network

Fixed Wi-Fi connecting issue

Launcher

Double-tap to lock screen

Earphone

Fixed microphone not functioning issue for AKG earphones

OnePlus 5T Specs

OnePlus 5T comes with 5.5 inch display with 1080P Full HD screen resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform clocked at 2.45GHz. The phone has 6/8GB LPDDR4X ram coupled with 64/128GB memory.

The phone sports 16 MP with Dual LED Flash rear camera and a 16 MP front shooter. The device has a 3300 mAh non-removable battery with Dash Charge.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone features 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and a 16MP front shooter. The device is fueled by 3,300mAh battery that lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T.

There is also a fingerprint scanner which doubled up as a home button and can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.