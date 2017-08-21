OnePlus 5 Slate Gray colour variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage now available in India

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, OnePlus announces OnePlus Super Seller Week on Amazon from 21st to 25th August, 2017 with exciting offers on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T.

During this week, the new variant of OnePlus 5 also went live, giving the fans of Slate Graycolor, more options.

OnePlus 5 Slate Gray is now available for purchase in 8GB + 128 GB version for Rs. 37,999 on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in.

As a part of the OnePlus Super Seller week, customers will get exciting offer on Cleartrip on the purchase on any OnePlus device.

Moreover, OnePlus 5 customers can enjoy Rs. 2000 off on Exchange, No Cost EMI and Rs. 1500 refund in their Amazon Pay Account on the use of American Express card or Amazon Gift Card.

The OnePlus 5, available in Midnight Black, Slate Gray and Soft Gold colors, features the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today for clearer photos than ever before.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 platform, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM, provides smooth user experience at a lower power consumption rate.

This is the only smartphone in India to offer the unparalleled user experience with its flagship snapdragon processor and highest ever RAM.

With Dash Charge, proprietary charging technology from OnePlus, user will always get a day`s power in half an hour.

Moreover, on the purchase of OnePlus 3T, customers can get extra Rs. 2000 off, as the device is available for Rs. 27,999 during this period, along with No Cost EMI, Rs. 2000 off on Exchange and Rs. 1500 refund in Amazon Pay, on purchase made using American Express Credit Card or Amazon Gift card.

Customer who purchase OnePlus device from oneplusstore.in, get exclusive offers such as free OnePlus T-Shirt and 50 percent OFF on Flip Covers with the purchase of OnePlus 5, along with bundled Vodafone data and Amazon Prime credits.

On the purchase of OnePlus 3T, you can avail a free protective case.