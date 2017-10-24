OnePlus 5T images leaked online, to sport bezel-less display

New Delhi: With the launch date of OnePlus 5 sucessor coming closer, rumour mills seem to be working extra hours.

As per fresh reports, OnePlus had mistakenly leaked the upcoming OnePlus 5T device on its website. Though the company promptly deleted the images from the site, gadget enthusiasts were quick enough to grab the screenshots.

As per online reports the OnePlus 5T will sport a bezel-less or edge-to-edge display.

The smartphone could come with an 18:9 aspect ratio or Full display and might not have the front-facing fingerprint sensor.

Smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratio or edge-to-edge displays are a rage now and China-based Vivo also introduced a 18:9 aspect ratio flagship device in September.

OnePlus did a similar thing in 2016 by releasing OnePlus 3T barely five months after introducing OnePlus 3.

OnePlus 5 with dual rear cameras was launched in India in June in two variants -- 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

The device houses 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and 16MP front shooter.