OnePlus 6 gets massive discount, now available at Rs 29,999 on Amazon

OnePlus 6 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

New Delhi: Amazon India has announced massive discount for the OnePlus 6 ahead of the upcoming festive season sale.

During Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, the base variant (6GB+64GB) of the OnePlus 6 will be available at Rs 29,999 starting with Prime Early Access at 12 noon on October 9.

Customers can also shop for other variants of the OnePlus 6, the 8+128 GB and the 8+256 GB models which will be available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively –a massive reduction of Rs 5,000 below the original price during its release in May this year.

OnePlus 6 – the first in OnePlus' line of flagships to feature an all-glass design. The phone features a 6.28-inch full optic AMOLED 19:9 display. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The OnePlus 6’s dual camera system features a 16MP main camera, supported by a 20MP secondary camera. With an f/1.7 aperture, the 16MP main camera has been bolstered by a 19 percent larger sensor and OIS.

The Great Indian Festival between October 10 and 15 will have an early access on October 9 for Prime members. Amazon has announced discount and offers on host smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more.

Customers opting for cashless transaction will get an instant discount of 10 percent when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can top up their Amazon Pay balance and get Rs 300 back.

 

