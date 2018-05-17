OnePlus 6 launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone player OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 6 in India on Thursday. The phone made its global debut in London last night.

The Oneplus 6 with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage has been priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8GB RAM +128 GB storage variant will come at Rs 39,999.

The device will be available for pre-bookings for "Amazon Prime Members" from May 21. The "OnePlus Community" will be the first to try out the device at the experience zone at the launch venue, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.28-inch display. It is powered by a snapdragon 845 octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz.

The phone will be available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White colour options. Running Android 8.1 Oreo OS the phone houses a 3300mAh battery.

Check out the spec chart

OnePlus, which entered India three years back, has become one of the biggest premium Android smartphone brands in the country and is now planning to expand its offline operations in 10 cities by the end of this year.

The Shenzhen-headquartered company started its operations in India in December 2014 and has primarily been an online-only brand.

The company captured 47.3 per cent of the premium smartphone market share and shipped 287,000 devices in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) "Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker".

During 2017, OnePlus grew by a staggering 1,116 per cent in the premium smartphone segment as it further strengthened its robust performance in the Indian online market.

OnePlus has its own customised Android software called "OxygenOS" which is one of fastest operating systems currently available.

With IANS Inputs