OnePlus 6 records 3 million pre-launch ‘Notify Me’ registrations on Amazon

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday announced that the recently launched OnePlus 6 has become the highest selling smartphone in terms of revenue, on any single day on the e-commerce site.

OnePlus 6 recorded approximately 3 million pre-launch ‘Notify Me’ registrations on Amazon.in. The phone has beat the entire launch day sales record previously held by its predecessor OnePlus 5T within just 10 minutes of launch, Amazon said.

The device has witnessed a three-times jump in sales over OnePlus 5T in four days. Commenting on the occasion, Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said," We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming response for the smartphone, especially during Prime Early Access on Amazon.in.”

The smartphone comes with a 6.28-inch full Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a snapdragon 845 octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz. OnePlus 6 has dual-camera system with 16MP main camera, supported by a 20MP secondary camera. With an f/1.7 aperture, the 16MP main camera features a19 percent larger sensor and OIS.

The phone is available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White colour options. Running Android 8.1 Oreo OS the phone houses a 3300mAh battery.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that will be available with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage and retail at Rs 44,999 will go on sale at 12 noon on May 29.