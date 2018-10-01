हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OnePlus

OnePlus 6T latest teaser out, indicates bezel-less design, in-screen fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently.

OnePlus 6T latest teaser out, indicates bezel-less design, in-screen fingerprint scanner

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OnePlus has released its latest teaser of the upcoming 6T. The phone's teaser matches with earlier reports of bezel-less design and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Previous iterations from the smartphone maker required a physical fingerprint scanner to unlock the device. In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently, a handful of devices from Vivo such as Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and OPPO R17 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

a lot of hype has already build around the upcoming OnePlus 6T with the rumour mills churning out newer updates almost every other day.

As per the latest reports, the Chinese handset maker may host the global unveiling event of the OnePlus 6T in India on October 17.

Chinese social media website Weibo has got hold of the invite for the India launch of the OnePlus 6T. Since the invite has been caught on the Chinese social media, it is being widely speculated that the phone's global debut could be hosted in India.

Earlier this month, pictures of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone appeared on Weibo that also suggest the device could feature a tiny notch. The pictures posted on the site showed a white coloured box with OnePlus 6T written over it and inside the box, there was a blueprint image of the phone.

E-commerce major Amazon.in last week notified the phone on its website with a teaser saying, ‘OnePlus 6T coming soon’. Amazon has also launched a registration page with a “Notify Me” option for customers who are keen to buy the upcoming flagship.

It has been also reported in the media that OnePlus would unveil an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India along OnePlus 6T.

The new type-C Bullets would be based on delivering a superior sound and would be a step up from Bullets V2 the company had said.

Tags:
OnePlusOnePlus 6TOnePlus 6T India launchOnePlus 6T Amazon India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close