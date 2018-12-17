OnePLus 6T McLaren Edition up for open sale in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: OnePLus 6T McLaren edition will be up for open sale in India from today on both online and offline sales channels.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the new 10GB 6T McLaren Edition in the Indian market last week at Rs 50,999.

OnePLus has tweeted:

There it is - The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition | Available from December 15 onwards | #SalutetoSpeed pic.twitter.com/quKqZNq7Ya — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 12, 2018

The device with 256GB internal storage will house a new charging technology called "WARP Charge 30".

The 3700mAh battery that powers the OnePlus 6T comes with "Warp Charge 30" that will not let the device slow down in charging while being used simultaneously, and can provide users with a full day's charge in just 20 minutes.

The massive 10GB RAM makes OnePlus the first company to release a global flagship smartphone to meet the demands of graphic-intensive games, photo editing, and other demanding apps.

With IANS Inputs