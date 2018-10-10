OnePlus 6T pre-booking starts on Amazon; get free Type-C earphone on early booking

New Delhi: Amazon India has started accepting pre-bookings for the much anticipated OnePlus 6T smartphone.

Customers can pre-book the new OnePlus 6T with an Amazon Pay gift card worth Rs 1,000 and get the ‘Type C’ Bullet earphones worth Rs 1,490 for free. Customers booking the OnePlus 6T will also receive a cashback of Rs 500 Amazon Pay balance.

The smartphone will be launched in India on October 30 and customers can get their hands on the OnePlus 6T starting 12 noon on November 2.

Witness the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T at KDJW Stadium in New Delhi on October 30. Set your alarms for 10AM IST on the 17th of October to get your hands on the launch invitation pic.twitter.com/5Z1xVPZBhw — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 8, 2018

Amazon is also offering Amazon Pay EMI, No Cost EMI, Exchange offer and Free Screen Replacement for prebooking the phone. So, don’t leave your dream phone to chance, pre-order to get hold of the latest OnePlus device!

To pre-book your OnePlus 6T, you can visit the Amazon page.

Earlier this month, OnePlus had released the latest teaser of the 6T. The phone's teaser matches with earlier reports of bezel-less design and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Previous iterations from the smartphone maker required a physical fingerprint scanner to unlock the device. In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently, a handful of devices from Vivo such as Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and OPPO R17 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The company's CEO Pete Lau recently said that the 3.5-mm headphone jack has been done away with to make room for the new "Screen Unlock" feature -- OnePlus' name for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is expected to sport Corning Gorilla Glass as it houses the in-display fingerprint scanner, enabling the "Screen Unlock" feature.

OnePlus 6T will be based on Android 9 Pie, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor.

The OnePlus flagship is rumoured to house 3700mAh battery and will support the company's "DashCharge" technology.