OnePlus 6T to hit Indian markets soon, notified on Amazon

OnePlus 6T will reportedly come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OnePlus will soon launch its upcoming smartphone – OnePlus 6T –in the Indian markets.

E-commerce major Amazon has notified the phone on its website with a teaser saying, ‘OnePlus 6T coming soon’. Amazon has also launched a registration page with a “Notify Me” option for customers who are keen to buy the upcoming flagship.

Reports earlier said that OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Previous iterations from the smartphone maker required a physical fingerprint scanner to unlock the device.

Pictures of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone recently appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo that also suggest the device could feature a tiny waterdrop notch.

In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently, a handful of devices from Vivo such as Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and OPPO R17 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It has been also reported in the media that OnePlus would unveil an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India along OnePlus 6T.

The new type-C Bullets would be based on delivering a superior sound and would be a step up from Bullets V2 the company had said.

The earbuds would sport a metal design and aramid fibre has been added to the wire to make the device more durable and resistant to stretching.

Type-C Bullets are compatible with any Type-C USB port and pair easily with OnePlus devices, thus allowing users to adjust the sound enhancement configuration for a more customised sound. There is improved sound quality. The device has a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor when compared to the standard 3.5-mm jack that uses analogue. Type-C headphones ensure minimal loss of quality for a superior audio outcome.

OnePlusOnePlus 6TOnePlus 6T India launchOnePlus 6T Amazon India

