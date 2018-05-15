OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares OnePlus 6 camera samples ahead of launch

New Delhi: OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau has shared the camera samples of its upcoming smartphone OnePlus 6 on social media forum just ahead of the launch of the phone.

OnePlus is all set to launch next flagship OnePlus 6 India on Thursday (May 17).

The new smartphone will be launched in Mumbai and the "OnePlus Community" will be the first to try out the device at the experience zone at the launch venue, the company said in a statement.

The device will be available for pre-bookings for "Amazon Prime Members" from May 21.

"OnePlus 6's glass design is centred around creating a 'sense of value' and 'premium hand-feel' and the glass back contains five printed layers of 'Nanotech Coating', a first in the smartphone industry," Pete Lau, had earlier said in a blog post.

The advantages of glass over metal are manifold.

"The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge - the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one," Lau added.

With IANS Inputs