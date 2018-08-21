हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
OPPO F9 Pro

OPPO F9 Pro launched in India: Price, pre-order and availability

OPPO F9 Pro launched in India: Price, pre-order and availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO launch the F9 Pro in India on Tuesday. OPPO`s new flagship smartphone comes with Gorilla Glass 6. In lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from one metre onto rough surfaces whereas competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

The F9 Pro comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM for Rs 23,990. The first-ever sale of OPPO F9 Pro will begin on August 31 and Pre-order online on 21st August on Flipkart and all OPPO stores.

OPPOF9Pro is equipped with the upgraded ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8. The company claims that the VOOC Flash Charge facility in the phone allows 2-hour talk in a 5-minute charge.

The device comes with dual rear camera and 25MP selfie camera with AI Beautification 2.1.

Tags:
OPPO F9 ProOPPO F9 Pro India launchOPPO F9 Pro availabilityOPPO F9 Pro specsOPPO F9 Pro price

