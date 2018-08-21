हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OPPO F9 Pro

OPPO F9 Pro to be launched in India today: Live streaming, expected specs, price and more

Oppo F9 Pro will come with a 6.3-inch full HD plus display along with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio.

OPPO F9 Pro to be launched in India today: Live streaming, expected specs, price and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is all set to launch the F9 Pro in India on Tuesday.

OPPO`s new flagship smartphone will come with Gorilla Glass 6. In lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from one metre onto rough surfaces whereas competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

The Oppo F9 Pro will be launched at an event at 12:30 pm. Oppo will live stream the launch of F9 Pro via its official site as well as on a Facebook live stream. You can watch the live stream here.

OPPO India has tweeted:

Reports say that Oppo F9 Pro will come with a 6.3-inch full HD plus display along with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. The phone will include 4 GB / 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Oppo F9 Pro phone will house a 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual rear camera. For selfie lovers, this phone has a 25 megapixel camera along with artificial intelligence. The F9 Pro will have a 3500mAh battery and the company claims that the VOOC Flash Charge facility will allow 2-hour talk in a 5-minute charge.

The pre-order of this phone has already started in Vietnam, sale of which will commence on August 24. It has been reported that the phone will be sold at 7,690,000 in Vietnamese Dong (Approximately Rs 23,300).

 

Tags:
OPPO F9 ProOPPO F9 Pro India launchOPPO F9 Pro live streamingOPPO F9 Pro specsOPPO F9 Pro price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close