Oppo F9

Oppo F9 with 6.3 inch screen launched in India: Price, specs and more

Oppo F9 with 6.3 inch screen launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Oppo expanded its F series in India by launching the Oppo F9 on Thursday.

The Oppo F9 will be available in two colours Mist Black and Stellar Purple. It will be available at Rs 19,990 and will go on sale from 15 September online exclusively on Flipkart and with offline partners.

The new addition to the F series comes with waterdrop screen which comes with an impressive 6.3-inch that features a resolution of 2340x1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a super-high screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.

Under the hood, the phone runs on a Mediatek Helio P60 Octa-Core (12nm) processor.

The Oppo F9 is equipped with dual rear cameras (16MP + 2MP) which has lightening filters with the portrait mode. The main camera for Oppo F9 at the rear is a 16MP plus f/1.8 aperture lens. Additionally, Oppo F9 supports multiple interesting camera features such as AR Stickers and slow motion video.

Based on Android 8.1, Oppo brings the ColorOS 5.2 Operating System to create a smarter interactive experience for users along with a smart slide bar.

The phone comes with 4GB + 64GB memory combination and supports 256GB memory expansion with a dual 4G sim slot. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery.

