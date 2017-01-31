Oppo launches A57 with 16MP front camera at Rs 14,990
Bengaluru: Chinese smartphone phone maker Oppo on Tuesday launched A57 device with a flagship-level 16MP front camera, a fast fingerprint reader and large battery for Rs 14,990.
"The A57 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features like the industry-leading fingerprint reader, that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment," Sky Li, Oppo Vice President and Managing Director, International Mobile Business, said in a statement.
Similar to its popular F1 and F1 Plus devices, the A57 sports 16MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, beautify 4.0 and Oppo`s "Screen Flash" feature for clicking clear photos in low-light conditions.
At the back, the 13MP rear camera uses a Sony IMX258 sensor paired with a large F2.2 apertures. The Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) delivers an auto focus time as little as 0.1 seconds and Ultra-HD mode allows users to capture stunningly detailed 50MP images.
The device has a flagship-level solid-state fingerprint reader that uses a hydrophobic zirconium surface which gives the sensor a boosted success rate even when fingers are moist.
The A57 cruises on an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, ensuring snappy performance and seamless multi-tasking. It has a triple-slot card tray for two Nano-SIM cards and a MicroSD card.
A57`s 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded by an additional 256GB with an SD card. The 5.2-inch 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 display device packs a 2,900 mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.
The A57 comes in gold version and will be available at OPPO stores and online stores, including Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon, from February 3.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!