Oppo launches A57 with 16MP front camera at Rs 14,990

Bengaluru: Chinese smartphone phone maker Oppo on Tuesday launched A57 device with a flagship-level 16MP front camera, a fast fingerprint reader and large battery for Rs 14,990.

"The A57 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features like the industry-leading fingerprint reader, that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment," Sky Li, Oppo Vice President and Managing Director, International Mobile Business, said in a statement.

Similar to its popular F1 and F1 Plus devices, the A57 sports 16MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, beautify 4.0 and Oppo`s "Screen Flash" feature for clicking clear photos in low-light conditions.

At the back, the 13MP rear camera uses a Sony IMX258 sensor paired with a large F2.2 apertures. The Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) delivers an auto focus time as little as 0.1 seconds and Ultra-HD mode allows users to capture stunningly detailed 50MP images.

The device has a flagship-level solid-state fingerprint reader that uses a hydrophobic zirconium surface which gives the sensor a boosted success rate even when fingers are moist.

The A57 cruises on an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, ensuring snappy performance and seamless multi-tasking. It has a triple-slot card tray for two Nano-SIM cards and a MicroSD card.

A57`s 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded by an additional 256GB with an SD card. The 5.2-inch 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 display device packs a 2,900 mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.

The A57 comes in gold version and will be available at OPPO stores and online stores, including Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon, from February 3.