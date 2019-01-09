हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oppo R15 Pro

Oppo R15 Pro launched in India: Price, availability and more

Oppo R15 Pro is equipped with a 6.28 inch and a 19:9 full screen with ultra-wide visual field.

Oppo R15 Pro launched in India: Price, availability and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo on Wednesday launched its latest R series product - R15 Pro in India.

Oppo R15 Pro will be exclusively available on Amazon.in at Rs 25,990.

The phone is equipped with a 6.28 inch and a 19:9 full screen with ultra-wide visual field. The company claims that R15 Pro is the first ever Oppo device which is water resistant and has a glass back surface available in Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red which has a dreamy and natural effect.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with a Kryo 260 CPU, the R15 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which can be expanded to 256 GB. The device also supports Adreno 512 GPU which increases the graphics rendering speed by 30 percent which results in a more fluid camera and gaming experience.

The R15 Pro comes with a host of features such as a new flagship sensor, the IMX519 which has been customised by Oppo for better portrait photography.

The water resistant device comes with AI Scene Recognition technology which can also be referred to as a photography technique consultant. The smartphone has a 20MP + 16MP dual rear camera and for selfies, users get a 20MP front-facing camera with a new and unique 3D lighting technique for artistic portraits.

The R15 Pro also supports VOOC flash charging technology, which means 5 minutes of charging resulting in 2 hours talk time and comes with a 3430 mAh battery, Oppo said.

 

Tags:
Oppo R15 ProOppo R15 Pro India launchOppo R15 Pro India priceOppo R15 Pro features

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close