OPPO R17 Pro India launch

Oppo R17 Pro coming to India on December 4: Expected Price, features and more

The phone features a 6.4 inch Screen Size with 91.5 percent Screen Ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OPPO is expanding the R series phone in India by bringing its flagship R17 Pro.

The company is all set to launch the  R17 Pro in India on December 4. The phone was launched in China in August at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,000). The final India price of the phone however will be made clear on the launch day.

The phone features a 6.4 inch Screen Size with 91.5 percent Screen Ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. In lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from one metre onto rough surfaces whereas competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM.

The R17 Pro comes packed with a 3700mAh bi-cell design for up to 50-watt charging power. Oppo says that the SuperVOOC Flash Charge is capable of reaching 40 percent charge in just 10 minutes, and with five – core smart protection providing all-round monitoring, it’s built to run safely at top-speed.

You can unlock your R17 Pro instantly just by touching the screen on the hidden fingerprint sensor. An ultra-photosensitive sensor under the display ensures crystal-clear fingerprint images, Oppo said. The R17 Pro’s notch is inspired by a droplet of water captured at the moment before it fall, it added.

Oppo R17 Pro with triple cameras at the back with F1.5/F2.4 Smart Aperture camera. There is also a 25MP front camera.

