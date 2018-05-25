OPPO Realme 1 to go on sale in India today: Launch offer, price and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO's recently launched sub-brand Realme 1 smartphone will be up for sale in India on Friday.

The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India from 12.pm.

The Oppo Realme 1 will be available in three variants. The first two variants will be up for sale today while the third variant will be available from June.

3GB RAM+32GB ROM in Diamond Black, Solar Red. The phone has been priced at 8,990.

6GB RAM+128GB ROM in Diamond Black, Solar Red. The phone has been priced at 13,990.

4GB RAM+64GB ROM in Moonlight Silver, Diamond Black. The phone has been priced at Rs 10,990 and will be available from June.

Realme 1 buyers will be offered a No Cost EMI on Amazon.in. SBI cardholders will get a 5 percent cash back, and for Jio customers a cashback of Rs 4,850 will be offered.

The Realme 1 comes with 12-nm Artificial Intelligence-based MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with "AI shot" technology.

The phone comes with its own AR Sticker function and is immediately available for use without the need to download any app.

Here are the key specs of the OPPO Realme 1

6 Inch Full HD screen

Screen resolution of 2160X1080 with 403ppi

Helio P60 Octacore processor clocked at 2GHz

13 Mega pixel rear camera

8 Mega pixel front camera

Android 8.1 OS

3410mAh battery

Realme with a range of devices 'Made for and in India', will share OPPO's two manufacturing facilities in the country. Manufactured by OPPO factories, the brand will offer beautifully designed and power-packed choices of extremely high quality in sub Rs 15,000 range.

Realme customers will have access to over 500 OPPO service centers across India with guaranteed 90% of repair cases resolved within an hour. Along with online service supports, Realme is offering a 360-degree customer service system, the company said.