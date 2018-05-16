OPPO unveils Realme 1 in India; to go on sale on May 25

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has unveiled its sub-brand Realme 1 smartphone in India.

The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting May 25. The phone comes in two variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage model has been priced at Rs 8,990 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model is priced at Rs 13,990.

The phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard has been priced at Rs 10,990 and it will go on sale in June. The variant will be offered in moonlight silver and diamond black colours.

The smartphone will be offered in diamond black and solar red colours. The Realme 1 comes with 12-nm Artificial Intelligence-based MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with "AI shot" technology.

Amazon said that SBI card holders will get 5 percent additional cashback.

Here are the key specs of the OPPO Realme 1

6 Inch Full HD screen

Screen resolution of 2160X1080 with 403ppi

Helio P60 Octacore processor clocked at 2GHz

13 Mega pixel rear camera

8 Mega pixel front camera

Android 8.1 OS

3410mAh battery

Oppo recently launched the F7 "cricket limited edition" in India for Rs 21,990. The dual SIM phone comes with a 6.23-inch full-HD screen, 16MP rear camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene recognition feature, 25MP front camera with "Sony IMX576" sensor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, the smartphone runs OPPO's custom "Colour OS 5.0", based on Android Oreo 8.1 operating system (OS).

The device also comes with real time HDR, facial recognition and "AI Beauty 2.0" app which scans 296 facial recognition points.

With IANS Inputs