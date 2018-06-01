OPPO's New TVC Showcases Selfie Tips and Tricks With OPPO F7

NEW DELHI: OPPO, The Selfie Expert and Leader, today announced the launch of its new TVC highlighting the latest addition to the OPPO family - F7. The new TVC aims to reach out to the youth and strike a chord with their love for selfies. It showcases how the Selfie Expert OPPO F7 is their partner in truest form when they want to capture their real selves. The Selfie Expert OPPO F7 was recently launched in India with an emphasis on AI-powered selfie at a price of INR 21,990.
Commenting on the new TVC, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India said, "OPPO is a young and energetic brand which always mirrors the energy of the youngsters. We have always tried to bring the best camera and selfie experience to our consumers and we believe that OPPO F7 will enable the youth to click natural selfies. The TVC takes cues from the current lifestyle trends of the youth, especially their love for clicking selfies and highlights how much goes into taking that perfect selfie. We hope that the TVC finds a connect with the youth and help them realize that their selfie expert lies within their OPPO F7."
OPPO's marketing and branding initiatives revolve around and focus on youth. The brand focuses on a 360-degree approach to connect with this audience across all platforms - Bollywood, Lifestyle and Sports - all things that today's youth appreciates. Even brand partnerships and ambassadors are in-line with OPPO's aim to create a deeper connection with the younger generation.
Soumitra Karnik, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Impact Pvt. Ltd. - "OPPO is a brand for the youth and their phones and features are designed to answer the needs of this young generation. Our film reflects this youth's way of life - how they have embraced the virtual world and made it their own. Virtual is the new reality for this generation - selfies, social media, filters, status updates - it's all an integral part of life for them. This is their reality and they are unapologetic about accepting that. OPPO phones come with features that help enhance this virtual life of the youngsters and the attempt of our film is to bring this to life."
The TVC showcases youth from different walks of life like a young fashionista, a couple, performers and more in their everyday life routine and how they decide to connect with each other, their loved ones; fans and most importantly capture their memories through the AI-powered selfie OPPO F7.
The TVC went live digitally on 29th May 2018 and will be on air on TV on 1st June.
Credit Roll:
. Client: OPPO
. Creative Agency: Dentsu Impact Pvt. Ltd.
. Agency Producer: Megha Jain Sadhwani/Saif Ahmed/Avinash Chandra
. Creative Director: Soumitra Karnik/Amish Sabharwal/Twisha Ahuja
. Production house: Green Apple
. Director (film): Tejal Patni
. Producer: Niketan Madhok
. Duration: 60 seconds
. Language: English
About OPPO
OPPO is a camera phone brand enjoyed by more than 20 crore young people around the world now. For the last ten years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO was the first brand to launch smartphones with 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. In line with its deep insight of young people's behavior, OPPO first launched selfie-focused smartphones in 2015 - Selfie Expert F series in India and other markets. Its first batch of products received a warm welcome, and the brand leads the trend in the industry. In 2016, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. In India, OPPO became the official sponsor of Team India, Men's and Women's National Cricket Team in 2017. It is also the official global partner of ICC in the mobile category for four years starting 2016. The market share of OPPO in India's offline market ranks No.2 in Dec 2016 according to GFK.