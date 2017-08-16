Panasonic launches new budget smartphone

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Wednesday launched `Eluga I2 Activ` smartphone which comes in 2GB and 1GB variants.

Priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB-variant and Rs 7,190 for the 1GB-variant, the 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone features 5-inch HD IPS display.

Powered by 2200mAh battery, `Eluga I2 Activ` sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

"With the launch of `ELUGA I2 Activ`, we aim to target users who wish to own stylish and selfie camera-specific smartphones," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The smartphone is equipped with 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device comes with 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.