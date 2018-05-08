हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panasonic P95

Panasonic launches 'P95' in India for Rs 3,999

Powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Panasonic launches &#039;P95&#039; in India for Rs 3,999

New Delhi: Expanding its budget series, Panasonic India has launched "P95" in India for Rs 3,999.

Powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

"The new 'P95' is a combination of superior design and performance. Also, the price point at which it is available, we are confident that it will be a success with the millennials, without being heavy on their pockets," Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The device draws power from a 2,300 mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.2 operating system (OS).

Panasonic "P95" comes with 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera.

There is a "Zero Shutter Lag" feature that lets users capture every moment without a delay.

Tags:
Panasonic P95Panasonic P95 pricePanasonic P95 featuresPanasonic P95 India
Next
Story

Samsung to revamp Galaxy J with 4 smartphones in India

Must Watch