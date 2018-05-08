Panasonic launches 'P95' in India for Rs 3,999

New Delhi: Expanding its budget series, Panasonic India has launched "P95" in India for Rs 3,999.

Powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

"The new 'P95' is a combination of superior design and performance. Also, the price point at which it is available, we are confident that it will be a success with the millennials, without being heavy on their pockets," Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The device draws power from a 2,300 mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.2 operating system (OS).

Panasonic "P95" comes with 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera.

There is a "Zero Shutter Lag" feature that lets users capture every moment without a delay.